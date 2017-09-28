Ben Crooks has signed for Leigh on a permanent deal (2 years)
Nothing against Leigh but that's a strange one with them being relegated as he's too good for the championship. Saying that, it's good to see a bit of loyalty in the game and he probably wants to repay the faith Leigh have showed in him by staying to try and get them back up.
He's never really kicked on since his good season when he came through with Hull. Struggle to see him getting a starting spot in SL.
