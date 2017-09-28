WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:49 am
little wayne69
Dean Hadley Wakefield to Hull.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:52 am
GIANT DAZ
Adam Walne, Salford to Huddersfield.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:56 pm
Smith's Brolly
Bryson Goodwin. Leigh to Warrington.
Was going to Wolves even if Leigh stayed up.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:25 pm
Wilde 3
little wayne69 wrote:
Dean Hadley Wakefield to Hull.


To be fair, he never left Hull - he was on loan to Wakefield
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:52 pm
Wirefan
Everyone to Warrington
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:11 pm
Budgiezilla
Ben Crooks has signed for Leigh on a permanent deal (2 years)
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:29 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
Ben Crooks has signed for Leigh on a permanent deal (2 years)


Nothing against Leigh but that's a strange one with them being relegated as he's too good for the championship. Saying that, it's good to see a bit of loyalty in the game and he probably wants to repay the faith Leigh have showed in him by staying to try and get them back up.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:32 pm
Budgiezilla
Indeed, was surprised myself. Thought he'd have gone back to Cas, or signed for another SL club.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:00 am
barham red
SaleSlim wrote:
Nothing against Leigh but that's a strange one with them being relegated as he's too good for the championship. Saying that, it's good to see a bit of loyalty in the game and he probably wants to repay the faith Leigh have showed in him by staying to try and get them back up.


He's never really kicked on since his good season when he came through with Hull. Struggle to see him getting a starting spot in SL.
