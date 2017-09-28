WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:49 am
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 111
Dean Hadley Wakefield to Hull.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:52 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14852
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Adam Walne, Salford to Huddersfield.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:56 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 412
Bryson Goodwin. Leigh to Warrington.
Was going to Wolves even if Leigh stayed up.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:25 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5634
little wayne69 wrote:
Dean Hadley Wakefield to Hull.


To be fair, he never left Hull - he was on loan to Wakefield
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aylesburyos, barham red, Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, Bullseye, cas all the way, Channel Islander, childofthenorthern, DGM, g_balls, Grimmy, kobashi, Roy Haggerty, sanjunien, The Phantom Horseman, tigertot, Top Saint, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 245 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,2373,07076,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM