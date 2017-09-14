WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:25 am
headhunter wrote:
Hilarious to see numerous comments on social media about Toronto breaking the salary cap. Yeah, because a squad containing the likes of Greg Worthington, Jack Bussey and Rhys Jacks is clearly way over the cap. LOL


Over on the Leigh forum yesterday a few of them were getting excited thinking Toronto had too many "overseas" players, until it was pointed out that they're part of the RLEF and abide by the same Fed/Non-Fed rules as every other club.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:50 am
DGM wrote:
And Olsi Krasniqi announced today. Albeit a much less notable name has had a decent season.


Olsi Krasniqi will be used to lure the Albanian-Canadian community of Greater Toronto. Winning strategy IMO.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:38 am
UPDATED:-
Salford >> Todd Carney >> Released
Castleford >> Luke Million >> Released (Rumoured Villeneuve Leopards)
Castleford >> Joel Monaghan >> Released
Castleford >> Kevin Larroyer >> Released (Rumoured Warrington Wolves)
Warrington >> Matty Blythe >> Retirement
Warrington >> Kevin Penny >> Released
Widnes >> Jack Buchanan >> Released
Catalan >> Justin Horo >> Wakefield
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:59 pm
Garry Lo from Sheffield to Castleford (will return to Sheffield on loan when not needed in the Cas first team)
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:03 pm
Updated:-
Sheffield >> Garry Lo >> Castleford
Castleford >> Garry Lo >> Sheffield - LOAN
Salford >> Adam Walne >> Released
Salford >> Jordan Walne >> Released
Salford >> Liam Bent >> Released
Salford >> Connor Williams >> Released
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:55 am
Nathaniel Peteru
Gold Coast -> Leeds Rhinos, 3 year deal
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:36 pm
Don't know if it's already been mentioned.

Cas sign Mitch Clark from Hull KR
Greame Horne has been released by Hull KR.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:27 pm
SamoanTiger wrote:
Didn't Cas sign Larroyer this season on a 2 or 3 year deal???
