|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2122
|
headhunter wrote:
Hilarious to see numerous comments on social media about Toronto breaking the salary cap. Yeah, because a squad containing the likes of Greg Worthington, Jack Bussey and Rhys Jacks is clearly way over the cap. LOL
Over on the Leigh forum yesterday a few of them were getting excited thinking Toronto had too many "overseas" players, until it was pointed out that they're part of the RLEF and abide by the same Fed/Non-Fed rules as every other club.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:50 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4513
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
DGM wrote:
And Olsi Krasniqi announced today. Albeit a much less notable name has had a decent season.
Olsi Krasniqi will be used to lure the Albanian-Canadian community of Greater Toronto. Winning strategy IMO.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:38 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2016 4:11 pm
Posts: 36
|
UPDATED:-
Salford >> Todd Carney >> Released
Castleford >> Luke Million >> Released (Rumoured Villeneuve Leopards)
Castleford >> Joel Monaghan >> Released
Castleford >> Kevin Larroyer >> Released (Rumoured Warrington Wolves)
Warrington >> Matty Blythe >> Retirement
Warrington >> Kevin Penny >> Released
Widnes >> Jack Buchanan >> Released
Catalan >> Justin Horo >> Wakefield
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:59 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4896
|
Garry Lo from Sheffield to Castleford (will return to Sheffield on loan when not needed in the Cas first team)
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:03 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2016 4:11 pm
Posts: 36
|
Updated:-
Sheffield >> Garry Lo >> Castleford
Castleford >> Garry Lo >> Sheffield - LOAN
Salford >> Adam Walne >> Released
Salford >> Jordan Walne >> Released
Salford >> Liam Bent >> Released
Salford >> Connor Williams >> Released
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant1, Bert's Medal, bewareshadows, Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, Bulls Boy 2011, duke street 10, g_balls, huddiepuddies, kobashi, lifelongfan, Mr. Zucchini Head, mrpurfect, robinrovers10, SamoanTiger, scott-the-red, The Phantom Horseman, Vikingsufferer, Wilde 3 and 189 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,168
|2,755
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|