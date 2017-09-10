WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:29 pm
Judder Man
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5577
Location: Now in Enemy Country
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Who will replace him? Brian Smith?


McQuire........Boxing gloves and wrestling mats already on order, new lease of life on the horizon for Westwood.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:28 am
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6600
Jamie Acton to Melbourne Storm
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:29 am
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5623
Willzay wrote:
Jamie Acton to Melbourne Storm


Maybe he will be an international after all!
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:35 am
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6600
Forgot to add 'in a parallel universe"
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:41 am
Sheldon
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22136
Location: London
Will Matthews is a good pick up.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:42 am
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5623
The sarcasm truly was lost on me :lol:
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:41 pm
Sheldon
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22136
Location: London
So Toronto sign Dave Taylor, Josh McCrone and Ashton Sims.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:27 pm
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2066
Sheldon wrote:
So Toronto sign Dave Taylor, Josh McCrone and Ashton Sims.


And Olsi Krasniqi announced today. Albeit a much less notable name has had a decent season.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:47 pm
headhunter
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17077
Location: South Wales
Sheldon wrote:
So Toronto sign Dave Taylor, Josh McCrone and Ashton Sims.
Hilarious to see numerous comments on social media about Toronto breaking the salary cap. Yeah, because a squad containing the likes of Greg Worthington, Jack Bussey and Rhys Jacks is clearly way over the cap. LOL
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
