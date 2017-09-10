|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Who will replace him? Brian Smith?
McQuire........Boxing gloves and wrestling mats already on order, new lease of life on the horizon for Westwood.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:28 am
Jamie Acton to Melbourne Storm
Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:29 am
Willzay wrote:
Jamie Acton to Melbourne Storm
Maybe he will be an international after all!
Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:35 am
Forgot to add 'in a parallel universe"
Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:41 am
Will Matthews is a good pick up.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:42 am
The sarcasm truly was lost on me
Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:41 pm
So Toronto sign Dave Taylor, Josh McCrone and Ashton Sims.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:27 pm
Sheldon wrote:
So Toronto sign Dave Taylor, Josh McCrone and Ashton Sims.
And Olsi Krasniqi announced today. Albeit a much less notable name has had a decent season.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:47 pm
Sheldon wrote:
So Toronto sign Dave Taylor, Josh McCrone and Ashton Sims.
Hilarious to see numerous comments on social media about Toronto breaking the salary cap. Yeah, because a squad containing the likes of Greg Worthington, Jack Bussey and Rhys Jacks is clearly way over the cap. LOL
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.