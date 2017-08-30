Wildcat26 wrote:

Your best player was a reserve grader (Assuming you are a Widnes fanDon't quite get that opinion really, time and time again we have seen reserve graders come over to SL establish themselves a great career and are more than above standard of SL, majority come with a good attitude and make a success of themselves.On the counter we have seen a lot of`established` NRL players and even so called superstars - The likes of Todd Carney, Kevin Locke come over and not do much at all but be a menace to our society.