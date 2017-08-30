WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:11 pm
Wildcat26 wrote:
Your best player was a reserve grader (Assuming you are a Widnes fan :thumb: )

Don't quite get that opinion really, time and time again we have seen reserve graders come over to SL establish themselves a great career and are more than above standard of SL, majority come with a good attitude and make a success of themselves.

On the counter we have seen a lot of`established` NRL players and even so called superstars - The likes of Todd Carney, Kevin Locke come over and not do much at all but be a menace to our society.


Correct but the attitude says a lot about certain fans.
2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:38 am
Widnes outs for 2018 updates :
Bridge - retirement
O'Carroll - retired through injury
Armstrong - Toronto Wolfpack
Chase - released
2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:04 pm
Hakim Miloudi has now signed a 2 year deal with Hull FC after impressing on trial
2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:24 pm
Jordan Rankin signs a permanent 3 year deal with Huddersfield
2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:54 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5354
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
What other 3 year deals do clubs offer?
Who is online

