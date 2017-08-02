WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Aug 02, 2017 11:08 pm
Hessle rover
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1413
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
Dave K. wrote:
Can't be too bad as we have sent out 5/6 of our young players on loan including one to Rovers, so Sheens obviously doesn't agree with Hessle Rover assessment of our bang average young players.

Sorry my opinion hit a nerve there. But that's all it is. We've all heard of the tripe coming from FC fans regarding their youngsters before.....remember the Tyson Wilson brothers?? Next biggest thing was them lads!.... Where are they now??
There's 5 in our young ranks I wouldn't swap for any of yours right now. That being Harris, Lawler, Cator, Wardill and Oakes. Top lads, all of them.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Aug 02, 2017 11:17 pm
Hessle rover
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1413
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
As for Logan, he won't get a game......back up at best. But in Abdul's case, the former Rovers academy player is having a great season. But he's going back after this season to sit in the stands, so that's unfortunate.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Aug 02, 2017 11:53 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 978
Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 2:28 pm
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10455
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.



2 overseas in, 2 out by the look of it!

fonau going, expect michaels to follow
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 3:09 pm
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2037
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.


Sill bitter after Saturday? :lol: We'll have one more overseas player than the mighty Leeds, same as this season.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 9:39 pm
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6059
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.


you can have a go at Wood for a lot of things but signing overseas players is not one of them. It was more rife or at least as prevalent long before he came along. Look we would all like to have a 17 full of young local talent but its just not going to happen - the best teams have a mix of youth, experience and overseas players, that's just how it is in superleague. As long as the overseas players add to the team that's fine. Out of Hull's current crop i cannot find anyone who isn't contributing to the success in a big way both on and off the field, and that is good enough for me.
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:05 pm
SamoanTiger
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2016 4:11 pm
Posts: 32
Update:-
Joe Wardle
IN Castleford Tigers
OUT Newcastle Knights

Sitaleki Akauola
IN Warrington Wolves
OUT Penrith Panthers
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:55 am
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4418
Location: Bradford
James Bentley
IN St Helens
OUT Bradford Bulls
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:38 am
Joined: Mon Jan 10, 2005 9:38 pm
Posts: 8252
Location: Sydney
SamoanTiger wrote:

Sitaleki Akauola
IN Warrington Wolves
OUT Penrith Panthers


Who?

Seriously - why are reserve graders being granted visas?
Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:30 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 638
Location: Wakefield
richardviking wrote:
Who?

Seriously - why are reserve graders being granted visas?


Your best player was a reserve grader (Assuming you are a Widnes fan :thumb: )

Don't quite get that opinion really, time and time again we have seen reserve graders come over to SL establish themselves a great career and are more than above standard of SL, majority come with a good attitude and make a success of themselves.

On the counter we have seen a lot of`established` NRL players and even so called superstars - The likes of Todd Carney, Kevin Locke come over and not do much at all but be a menace to our society.
