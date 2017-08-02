Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.

you can have a go at Wood for a lot of things but signing overseas players is not one of them. It was more rife or at least as prevalent long before he came along. Look we would all like to have a 17 full of young local talent but its just not going to happen - the best teams have a mix of youth, experience and overseas players, that's just how it is in superleague. As long as the overseas players add to the team that's fine. Out of Hull's current crop i cannot find anyone who isn't contributing to the success in a big way both on and off the field, and that is good enough for me.