|
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1413
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
|
Dave K. wrote:
Can't be too bad as we have sent out 5/6 of our young players on loan including one to Rovers, so Sheens obviously doesn't agree with Hessle Rover assessment of our bang average young players.
Sorry my opinion hit a nerve there. But that's all it is. We've all heard of the tripe coming from FC fans regarding their youngsters before.....remember the Tyson Wilson brothers?? Next biggest thing was them lads!.... Where are they now??
There's 5 in our young ranks I wouldn't swap for any of yours right now. That being Harris, Lawler, Cator, Wardill and Oakes. Top lads, all of them.
|
|
Wed Aug 02, 2017 11:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1413
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
|
As for Logan, he won't get a game......back up at best. But in Abdul's case, the former Rovers academy player is having a great season. But he's going back after this season to sit in the stands, so that's unfortunate.
|
|
Wed Aug 02, 2017 11:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 974
|
Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.
|
|
Thu Aug 03, 2017 2:28 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10440
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.
2 overseas in, 2 out by the look of it!
fonau going, expect michaels to follow
|
|
Thu Aug 03, 2017 3:09 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2028
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.
Sill bitter after Saturday?
We'll have one more overseas player than the mighty Leeds, same as this season.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Aug 03, 2017 9:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6056
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Hull FC sign yet more overseas players, something else which has increased under Nigel "pay rise" Wood, along with the scrapping of the old U21 academy.
you can have a go at Wood for a lot of things but signing overseas players is not one of them. It was more rife or at least as prevalent long before he came along. Look we would all like to have a 17 full of young local talent but its just not going to happen - the best teams have a mix of youth, experience and overseas players, that's just how it is in superleague. As long as the overseas players add to the team that's fine. Out of Hull's current crop i cannot find anyone who isn't contributing to the success in a big way both on and off the field, and that is good enough for me.
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:05 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2016 4:11 pm
Posts: 32
|
Update:-
Joe Wardle
IN Castleford Tigers
OUT Newcastle Knights
Sitaleki Akauola
IN Warrington Wolves
OUT Penrith Panthers
|