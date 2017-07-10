Fully wrote: They made their money back on buying Hardaker through Solomona, meaning they've spent no money to complete the deal. They've actually got £50k plus Hardaker and Eden.

I just think it's a bit of a fallacy to say that you signed him "effectively" for free. You still paid 150k for him. The best example is Liverpool fans claiming to have effectively signed Andy Carroll for free because they sold Torres. Or Spurs fans who justify wasting nearly £100 million on the likes of Soldado by talking about net spend from the Bale fee. It's a minor gripe, just annoys me a bit when people say it.