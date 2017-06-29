Lebron James wrote:
Jonny Lomax is a consummate professional who doesnt drink (unlike the wigan internationals), doesnt beat up students and eats clean, rescuing cats stuck up trees in his spare time or helping the elderly. Given all the bad press rugby league has had recently from domestic abuse to glassing team mates to drug taking, they want a face they know wont gather any bad press. Thats why he has a central contract.
Plus he has a lot of free time, most weekends really. Good value for the RFL I say.