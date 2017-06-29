Given that Cas have effectively got Hardaker for nowt it's turned out to worl all rather well for them.



That Hardaker has had issues mentally I would expect the club to have some form of contractual clauses with regards to seeing a counsellor or having support suystems in place so that he and indeed any player can get help before things spiral down out of control. Being pro-active in this way is far better than trying to fight the fire after it's taken hold. Not saying Leeds didn't do this but sometimes a combination of multiple factors can just push people in a direction where they are totally out of control and do incredibly damaging things both to themselves and those around them.



That said you still need to take responsibility for your actions even if circumstances were piling on top of you, you might ignore/walk away from help and your responsibilities in life but you have to take the heat for that even if your mental health and how you are as a person meant you couldn't control it.



As a rugby fan I'm glad he seems to be in a good place ATM and for him personally long may that continue.