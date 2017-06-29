WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:54 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Jonny Lomax is a consummate professional who doesnt drink (unlike the wigan internationals), doesnt beat up students and eats clean, rescuing cats stuck up trees in his spare time or helping the elderly. Given all the bad press rugby league has had recently from domestic abuse to glassing team mates to drug taking, they want a face they know wont gather any bad press. Thats why he has a central contract.

Regards

King James


Plus he has a lot of free time, most weekends really. Good value for the RFL I say.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:17 pm
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
Have to agree with that assessment, I know that things were going on in his life off the field at the time but for me it conveyed a serious character flaw. I was surprised Powell took a chance with him, he has been playing well again but as you say, will be interesting to see if he stands up when things aren't going to plan.


Those, and the points raised by Aardvark, are all questions I had when we first signed him on loan – especially after last year's "I don't want to play in the middle 8s".

However – he's not put a foot wrong this year (so far?) and Powell knows him of old, having brought him through as a kid at the Cappers.

And in Daryl we trust, at the end of the day :BOW: He's got a record of bringing out the best in players – but also having high expectations and getting shot of then pretty sharpish if they go wrong off field – or on.

Also – it's just nice to see us prepared and able to pay a £150k fee, rather than have to ask for one to see us through financial trouble :)
Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:15 pm
Given that Cas have effectively got Hardaker for nowt it's turned out to worl all rather well for them.

That Hardaker has had issues mentally I would expect the club to have some form of contractual clauses with regards to seeing a counsellor or having support suystems in place so that he and indeed any player can get help before things spiral down out of control. Being pro-active in this way is far better than trying to fight the fire after it's taken hold. Not saying Leeds didn't do this but sometimes a combination of multiple factors can just push people in a direction where they are totally out of control and do incredibly damaging things both to themselves and those around them.

That said you still need to take responsibility for your actions even if circumstances were piling on top of you, you might ignore/walk away from help and your responsibilities in life but you have to take the heat for that even if your mental health and how you are as a person meant you couldn't control it.

As a rugby fan I'm glad he seems to be in a good place ATM and for him personally long may that continue.
