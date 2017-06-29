TheUnassumingBadger wrote: Have to agree with that assessment, I know that things were going on in his life off the field at the time but for me it conveyed a serious character flaw. I was surprised Powell took a chance with him, he has been playing well again but as you say, will be interesting to see if he stands up when things aren't going to plan.

Those, and the points raised by Aardvark, are all questions I had when we first signed him on loan – especially after last year's "I don't want to play in the middle 8s".However – he's not put a foot wrong this year (so far?) and Powell knows him of old, having brought him through as a kid at the Cappers.And in Daryl we trust, at the end of the dayHe's got a record of bringing out the best in players – but also having high expectations and getting shot of then pretty sharpish if they go wrong off field – or on.Also – it's just nice to see us prepared and able to pay a £150k fee, rather than have to ask for one to see us through financial trouble