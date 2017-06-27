|
wrencat1873 wrote:
I bet you would have him back in your team at a heartbeat, he's certainly found his mojo again at Cas.
Problem is his mojo can quickly go with off field stupidity.
Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:58 pm
Hardaker is a fantastic player but Leeds simply couldnt rely on him. They stuck by him through some pretty unsavoury incidents, supported him when he made some pretty dumb decisions, yet in 2016 when Leeds struggled Hardaker not only failed to stand up but completely disappeared. When Leeds were playing poorly, he was as bad as anyone and then walked out on his team-mates mid-season.
He is now going great guns in a Cas side that have been on the front foot pretty much all season, it remains to be seen if he can step forward or is he hides away again when the going gets tough. And if he has changed and grown and now has the right mentality then great, but it was always over for him at Leeds.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:23 pm
Warrington:
Gidley to Retire
Savielo to Brisbane (rumour)
At least 10 players ooc this year, so should be a busy one.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:10 pm
Have to agree with that assessment, I know that things were going on in his life off the field at the time but for me it conveyed a serious character flaw. I was surprised Powell took a chance with him, he has been playing well again but as you say, will be interesting to see if he stands up when things aren't going to plan.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:14 pm
Can't imagine Castleford has a lot of students so he can concentrate on his Rugby
Regards
King James
Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:18 pm
I can see a lot of rumours like this going round with central contracts up for grabs.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:49 pm
You have to be an established international player to get one. He's not played for England has he?
Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:09 am
Is Jonny Lomax an established international? Or Mike Mcmeeken? Has Ben Currie even played for England? I can't recall any time when he did, if he has I don't believe he's played in a major tournament, hardly an established international.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:17 am
Jonny Lomax is a consummate professional who doesnt drink (unlike the wigan internationals), doesnt beat up students and eats clean, rescuing cats stuck up trees in his spare time or helping the elderly. Given all the bad press rugby league has had recently from domestic abuse to glassing team mates to drug taking, they want a face they know wont gather any bad press. Thats why he has a central contract.
Regards
King James
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:31 am
Lebron James wrote:
Jonny Lomax is a consummate professional who doesnt drink (unlike the wigan internationals), doesnt beat up students and eats clean, rescuing cats stuck up trees in his spare time or helping the elderly. Given all the bad press rugby league has had recently from domestic abuse to glassing team mates to drug taking, they want a face they know wont gather any bad press. Thats why he has a central contract.
Is he the only one from Saints they could find to fit that then? Would've thought Percival or Walmsley would be better picks.
