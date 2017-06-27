WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

 
Post a reply

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:36 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 467
wrencat1873 wrote:
I bet you would have him back in your team at a heartbeat, he's certainly found his mojo again at Cas.


Problem is his mojo can quickly go with off field stupidity.

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:58 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22559
wrencat1873 wrote:
I bet you would have him back in your team at a heartbeat, he's certainly found his mojo again at Cas.

Hardaker is a fantastic player but Leeds simply couldnt rely on him. They stuck by him through some pretty unsavoury incidents, supported him when he made some pretty dumb decisions, yet in 2016 when Leeds struggled Hardaker not only failed to stand up but completely disappeared. When Leeds were playing poorly, he was as bad as anyone and then walked out on his team-mates mid-season.

He is now going great guns in a Cas side that have been on the front foot pretty much all season, it remains to be seen if he can step forward or is he hides away again when the going gets tough. And if he has changed and grown and now has the right mentality then great, but it was always over for him at Leeds.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:23 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 231
Warrington:

Gidley to Retire
Savielo to Brisbane (rumour)

At least 10 players ooc this year, so should be a busy one.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:10 pm
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 60
Location: Leeds, UK
SmokeyTA wrote:
Hardaker is a fantastic player but Leeds simply couldnt rely on him. They stuck by him through some pretty unsavoury incidents, supported him when he made some pretty dumb decisions, yet in 2016 when Leeds struggled Hardaker not only failed to stand up but completely disappeared. When Leeds were playing poorly, he was as bad as anyone and then walked out on his team-mates mid-season.

He is now going great guns in a Cas side that have been on the front foot pretty much all season, it remains to be seen if he can step forward or is he hides away again when the going gets tough. And if he has changed and grown and now has the right mentality then great, but it was always over for him at Leeds.


Have to agree with that assessment, I know that things were going on in his life off the field at the time but for me it conveyed a serious character flaw. I was surprised Powell took a chance with him, he has been playing well again but as you say, will be interesting to see if he stands up when things aren't going to plan.

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:14 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 834
Can't imagine Castleford has a lot of students so he can concentrate on his Rugby

Regards

King James

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:18 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 880
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Savielo to Brisbane (rumour)

I can see a lot of rumours like this going round with central contracts up for grabs.

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:49 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27663
Location: Warrington
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I can see a lot of rumours like this going round with central contracts up for grabs.


You have to be an established international player to get one. He's not played for England has he?

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:09 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 880
Is Jonny Lomax an established international? Or Mike Mcmeeken? Has Ben Currie even played for England? I can't recall any time when he did, if he has I don't believe he's played in a major tournament, hardly an established international.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: JEAN CAPDOUZE, sanjunien and 63 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,4591,05876,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM