wrencat1873 wrote: I bet you would have him back in your team at a heartbeat, he's certainly found his mojo again at Cas.

Hardaker is a fantastic player but Leeds simply couldnt rely on him. They stuck by him through some pretty unsavoury incidents, supported him when he made some pretty dumb decisions, yet in 2016 when Leeds struggled Hardaker not only failed to stand up but completely disappeared. When Leeds were playing poorly, he was as bad as anyone and then walked out on his team-mates mid-season.He is now going great guns in a Cas side that have been on the front foot pretty much all season, it remains to be seen if he can step forward or is he hides away again when the going gets tough. And if he has changed and grown and now has the right mentality then great, but it was always over for him at Leeds.