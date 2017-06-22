WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

 
Post a reply

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:17 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16233
Location: Warrington
Lachlan Burr signed a 3 year contract in Jan 17 so clearly not out of contract
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:19 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1590
Leigh RLFC

*Ins*
Samisoni Langi
Daniel Mortimer
Bryson Goodwin *2018*
Rhys Evans *2018*

*Outs*
Willie Tonga (Released)
Dayne Weston (Retiring) *after Catalans away*

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:44 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 228
Richie Myler to Leeds - 3 year deal

http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/myler-j ... VI21Ovytpg
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 2:02 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2547
Location: advertising my villa
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Richie Myler to Leeds - 3 year deal

http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/myler-j ... VI21Ovytpg


Improvement from what Leeds have but he's just an average half these days.

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:14 pm
Gronk! User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4850
Zak Hardaker Leeds to Castleford: £150,000 transfer fee and a 4.5 year contract: https://www.castlefordtigers.com/article.php?id=5545

Re: 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:15 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1980
Zak Hardaker signs a four and a half year deal with Casteford, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021 season (hopefully).
https://castlefordtigers.com/mobile/article.php?id=5545
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bigalf, BiltonRobin, broadybull87, Clearwing, CM Punk, djhudds, knockersbumpMKII, LeythIg, Slugger McBatt, Smith's Brolly, Willzay and 108 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,6501,91676,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM