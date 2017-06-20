WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:22 pm
Castleford Tigers
Ins:
Outs: Rangi Chase [Released], Andy Lynch [Retirement]

Out of Contract:-
Kevin Larroyer *, Joe Monaghan


Catalan Dragons
Ins:
Outs:

Out of Contract:-
Louie Anderson, Jason Baitieri, Thomas Bosc, Julian Bousquet, Tony Gigot, Justin Horo, Richie Myler, Ugo Perez, Luke Walsh


Huddersfield Giants
Ins:
Outs:

Out of Contract:-
Gene Ormsby, Sam Rapira


Hull FC
Ins:
Outs: Mahe Fonua [West Tigers]

Out of Contract:-
Gareth Ellis, Steve Michaels, Mark Minichiello


Leeds Rhinos
Ins:
Outs:

Out of Contract:-
Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Liam Sutcliffe, Josh Walters, Ash Handley, Jordan Lilley, Sam Hallas, Cameron Smith, Jordan Baldwinson


Leigh Centurions
Ins: Bryson Goodwin [South Sydney Rabbitohs], Rhys Evans [Warrington Wolves]
Outs: Dayne Weston [Retirement]

Out of Contract:-
Lachlan Burr, Harrison Hansen, Danny Tickle


Salford Red Devils
Ins:
Outs:

Out of Contract:-
Niall Evalds, Olsi Krasniqi, Robert Lui, Daniel Murray, Adam Walne, Jordan Walne


St Helens RLFC
Ins:
Outs:

Out of Contract:-
Jack Ashworth, Matt Fleming, Johnny Lomax, Jack Owens, Dominic Peyroux

Wakefield Trinity
Ins:
Outs:

Out of Contract:-
Mitchell Allgood, Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona*, Joe Arundel, Jordan Crowther, Ashley Gibson, Jon Molloy, Sam Williams

Warrington Wolves
Ins:
Outs: Rhys Evans [Leigh Centurions]

Out of Contract:-
Matty Blythe, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Ben Harrison, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Kevin Penny, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Ben Westwood

Widnes Vikings
Ins:
Outs: Corey Thompson [West Tigers]

Out of Contract:-
Chris Houston, Jack Buchanan, Hep Cahill, Alex Gerrard, Sam Brooks

Wigan Warriors
Ins:
Outs:

Out of Contract:-
Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai

(* = option of an extra year)
please comment if you know of any that are incorrect

Follow page on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SL_TMarket

