Castleford Tigers
Ins:
Outs: Rangi Chase [Released], Andy Lynch [Retirement]
Out of Contract:-
Kevin Larroyer *, Joe Monaghan
Catalan Dragons
Ins:
Outs:
Out of Contract:-
Louie Anderson, Jason Baitieri, Thomas Bosc, Julian Bousquet, Tony Gigot, Justin Horo, Richie Myler, Ugo Perez, Luke Walsh
Huddersfield Giants
Ins:
Outs:
Out of Contract:-
Gene Ormsby, Sam Rapira
Hull FC
Ins:
Outs: Mahe Fonua [West Tigers]
Out of Contract:-
Gareth Ellis, Steve Michaels, Mark Minichiello
Leeds Rhinos
Ins:
Outs:
Out of Contract:-
Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Liam Sutcliffe, Josh Walters, Ash Handley, Jordan Lilley, Sam Hallas, Cameron Smith, Jordan Baldwinson
Leigh Centurions
Ins: Bryson Goodwin [South Sydney Rabbitohs], Rhys Evans [Warrington Wolves]
Outs: Dayne Weston [Retirement]
Out of Contract:-
Lachlan Burr, Harrison Hansen, Danny Tickle
Salford Red Devils
Ins:
Outs:
Out of Contract:-
Niall Evalds, Olsi Krasniqi, Robert Lui, Daniel Murray, Adam Walne, Jordan Walne
St Helens RLFC
Ins:
Outs:
Out of Contract:-
Jack Ashworth, Matt Fleming, Johnny Lomax, Jack Owens, Dominic Peyroux
Wakefield Trinity
Ins:
Outs:
Out of Contract:-
Mitchell Allgood, Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona*, Joe Arundel, Jordan Crowther, Ashley Gibson, Jon Molloy, Sam Williams
Warrington Wolves
Ins:
Outs: Rhys Evans [Leigh Centurions]
Out of Contract:-
Matty Blythe, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Ben Harrison, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Kevin Penny, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Ben Westwood
Widnes Vikings
Ins:
Outs: Corey Thompson [West Tigers]
Out of Contract:-
Chris Houston, Jack Buchanan, Hep Cahill, Alex Gerrard, Sam Brooks
Wigan Warriors
Ins:
Outs:
Out of Contract:-
Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai
(* = option of an extra year)
