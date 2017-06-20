WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Making a statement....

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:11 pm
mikej
Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 8:38 am
Some supporters have said that the club should be making a statement over the recent form etc. It is something which Sheffield have done today http://www.sheffieldeagles.com/article/ ... -statement

Others follow the "dont air your dirty laundry in public" approach.

Given that its been very rare for Warrington to be one of the clubs ever to have adopted the former approach, should fans be surprised that there has been no public comments regarding rumours of players being left out, dressing room fall outs etc.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!

Re: Making a statement....

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:16 pm
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
No dressing room fallouts, Westerman said so.

Mind you, we're smashing it in training so you wonder what's going wrong on the pitch..
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Making a statement....

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:22 pm
ninearches
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
I think a statement is long overdue from the club considering we are having our worst season for many years. I would be surprised if the club was satisfied with the quality of its main commodity that is supposed to attract healthy gates to produce profits for the business & money to be ploughed back into further developing the commodity. The gates have been falling steadily over the last few years & once fans start watching on tv it is hard to get them back through the turnstiles ,or is the board quite happy to manage on sky money ?

Re: Making a statement....

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:13 pm
Bigted

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
I don't understand how making a statement would serve any purpose. I don't get people's angst about it.

Re: Making a statement....

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:39 pm
Smiffy27
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Bigted wrote:
I don't understand how making a statement would serve any purpose. I don't get people's angst about it.


I agree. We all know the situation. It's upsetting but I don't think a few carefully chosen words would make me any happier. But we do love a good old moan on here.

Re: Making a statement....

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:18 pm
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Bigted wrote:
I don't understand how making a statement would serve any purpose. I don't get people's angst about it.



They could explain what is being done, that we are not aware of, to correct the problem?

I thought we were all #hardwired

