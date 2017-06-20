I think a statement is long overdue from the club considering we are having our worst season for many years. I would be surprised if the club was satisfied with the quality of its main commodity that is supposed to attract healthy gates to produce profits for the business & money to be ploughed back into further developing the commodity. The gates have been falling steadily over the last few years & once fans start watching on tv it is hard to get them back through the turnstiles ,or is the board quite happy to manage on sky money ?