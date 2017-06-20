Some supporters have said that the club should be making a statement over the recent form etc. It is something which Sheffield have done today http://www.sheffieldeagles.com/article/ ... -statement
Others follow the "dont air your dirty laundry in public" approach.
Given that its been very rare for Warrington to be one of the clubs ever to have adopted the former approach, should fans be surprised that there has been no public comments regarding rumours of players being left out, dressing room fall outs etc.
Others follow the "dont air your dirty laundry in public" approach.
Given that its been very rare for Warrington to be one of the clubs ever to have adopted the former approach, should fans be surprised that there has been no public comments regarding rumours of players being left out, dressing room fall outs etc.