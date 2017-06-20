WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Making a statement....

Making a statement....

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:11 pm
mikej
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 8:38 am
Posts: 2812
Some supporters have said that the club should be making a statement over the recent form etc. It is something which Sheffield have done today http://www.sheffieldeagles.com/article/ ... -statement

Others follow the "dont air your dirty laundry in public" approach.

Given that its been very rare for Warrington to be one of the clubs ever to have adopted the former approach, should fans be surprised that there has been no public comments regarding rumours of players being left out, dressing room fall outs etc.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!

