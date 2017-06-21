WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad v Widnes

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions 19 man squad v Widnes

 
Post a reply

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:01 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 154
Great news for us, Betts has dropped young speedster Ryan Ince!!

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:24 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 154
Great news for us - Betts has dropped young speedster Ryan Ince!!!

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:27 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5958
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
who ?
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:40 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7377
Second away win tomorrow. :D
get leigh outta wigan

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:55 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 154
Budgiezilla wrote:
who ?
Well I don't know if you have noticed, but we have had problems against pacy wingers all season i.e.Johnstone,Jones-Bishop (Wakefield),Evalds (Salford), Eden (Castleford), Burgess (Wigan) etc.etc.

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:23 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2680
Location: LEYTH
Image
Image Image Image

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:28 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5958
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Well I don't know if you have noticed, but we have had problems against pacy wingers all season i.e.Johnstone,Jones-Bishop (Wakefield),Evalds (Salford), Eden (Castleford), Burgess (Wigan) etc.etc.


Of course I've noticed, not familiar with Ryan Ince was what I meant.... :CHILL:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:09 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 576
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Well I don't know if you have noticed, but we have had problems against pacy wingers all season i.e.Johnstone,Jones-Bishop (Wakefield),Evalds (Salford), Eden (Castleford), Burgess (Wigan) etc.etc.

We have trouble FULL STOP with anyone with pace
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bullsmad, Morvan, mwindass, propforward 2338, Rotherham Fev Fan, shadrack, themightynortherner, Wildthing and 149 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,0751,85476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
20
- 0LEIGH
TV
  
Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM