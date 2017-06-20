WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad v Widnes

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions 19 man squad v Widnes

 
Post a reply

19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:10 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2666
Location: LEYTH
.

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... view/13250
Last edited by Cokey on Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:06 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Image Image Image

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:24 pm
EVVO User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 9:20 pm
Posts: 543
Location: The posh side of Lowton
Does anybody like this format of squad listing?

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:07 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2666
Location: LEYTH
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... view/13250
Image Image Image

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:32 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2666
Location: LEYTH
Hampshire
Rawsthorne
Brown
Crooks
Dawson
Reynolds
Drinkwater
Tickle
Pellisier
Weston
Paterson
Hansen
Stewart


Hood
Hopkins
Maria
Burr
Image Image Image

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:38 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1671
Location: Landan
Brown
Dawson
Crooks
Paterson
Hampshire
Reynolds
Drinkwater
Weston
Hood
Hopkins
Vea
Hansen
Stewart

Pelissier
Maria
Burr
Tickle

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:00 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 74
Weston retiring after Catalan game that will be freeing up a overseas place

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:33 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5352
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
LeythIg wrote:
Brown
Dawson
Crooks
Paterson
Hampshire
Reynolds
Drinkwater
Weston
Hood
Hopkins
Vea
Hansen
Stewart

Pelissier
Maria
Burr
Tickle


This
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:53 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 575
I think we need to get Brown to full back, hes been found wanting for pace in the centre

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:05 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2666
Location: LEYTH
propforward 2338 wrote:
I think we need to get Brown to full back, hes been found wanting for pace in the centre


Although i prefer Brown at FB, With Rawsthorne coming in, I think he'll feature, hence my choice for rocky at FB.
Image Image Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, atomic, Brian Wood, frank1, g_balls, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], JackDiggle, Leyther14, Mookachaka, Paul_Lyon, propforward 2338, scrum, Vancouver Leyther and 162 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,9772,03476,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM