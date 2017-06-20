WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mamo out.

Mamo out.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:05 am
Giantscorpio






Radio Leeds said Mamo will be out for 4 - 6 weeks with injury.


Re: Mamo out.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:58 pm
brearley84






:(

step up darnell mcintosh

or maybe even rankin, gaskell

still got options at full back but losing a star for a while, at least we got some points on the board now for the top 8!




Re: Mamo out.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:05 pm
jools





Rankin won't play Friday. He doesn't have his visa and hasn't left Aus yet. RS has said he won't now even if he gets here before Friday.


Re: Mamo out.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:44 pm
apollosghost





If either club have any ambition further than being safe in the Top 8 this is as good as a knockout game, squeaky bum time in June.

Re: Mamo out.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:34 pm
brearley84






jools wrote:
Rankin won't play Friday. He doesn't have his visa and hasn't left Aus yet. RS has said he won't now even if he gets here before Friday.


yeh i know i meant further down the line as mamo is out for a while, tjhe options including rankin not just for friday looking ahead




Re: Mamo out.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:32 pm
devoniangiant





Well firstly best wishes to Jake for a speedy recovery - sure he will be gutted to have got this injury whilst playing so well and no doubt we will miss him. He has been outstanding for us and his directing and driving of the team in front of him has been noticeable. Let's hope he can get back sooner.
We do however have a ready made replacement with Darnall and then comp for the FB slot when Rankin arrives. Presuming that Ridyard is still available then leave Gaskell at centre to avoid too many changes. Hoping that Kruise and Adam are fit too for Fri.
Confidence is rightly high at the moment so whoever gets in the 17 has a chance to prove themselves, perhaps opportunity for Nathan too we will see.
Best wishes Jake - get well soon. :thumb:


