Well firstly best wishes to Jake for a speedy recovery - sure he will be gutted to have got this injury whilst playing so well and no doubt we will miss him. He has been outstanding for us and his directing and driving of the team in front of him has been noticeable. Let's hope he can get back sooner.We do however have a ready made replacement with Darnall and then comp for the FB slot when Rankin arrives. Presuming that Ridyard is still available then leave Gaskell at centre to avoid too many changes. Hoping that Kruise and Adam are fit too for Fri.Confidence is rightly high at the moment so whoever gets in the 17 has a chance to prove themselves, perhaps opportunity for Nathan too we will see.Best wishes Jake - get well soon.