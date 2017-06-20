NothingButLeague are looking for some writers as part of their mid-season recruitment
4 x Super League/Championship writers: newly created roles which will involve match day reporting and opinion pieces.
Cut-off date for mid-season recruitment is Monday, 31 July 2017.
Ideally they are looking for motivated and committed writers who are studying or completed journalism type courses, those who have previous experience on sports websites, or those who've completed journalism internships.
This could provide a pathway to paid work.
More info: http://bit.ly/2tfbDXH
