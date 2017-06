RoyBoy29 wrote: We fly out in 8 days and booked all the airport and match transfers with Catalan Sport Tours. I know a few Leigh fans like myself who still haven't had the itinerary schedule.



Can anyone shed any light on when you got your itinerary for when you went, as they don't appear to be replying to emails.



Many thanks

You will just print it off when he emails you it, We went through the same thing early in the year when we went, Pending where your stopping watch out for a little woman prob 40+ish with a white board outside of the airport terminal.Lloret de mar best place to be for bars & that. You will enjoy it and if your team win even more.Up The Trin