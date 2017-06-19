WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - rawsthorne on loan to leigh

rawsthorne on loan to leigh

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:26 pm
onedon
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2013 11:24 am
Posts: 1155
Nick rawsthorne gone to leigh on loan.
Was hoping to see him a bit more at the Dons.

Re: rawsthorne on loan to leigh

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:31 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6493
D-Reg , these things happen !
Not happy about the situation .

Re: rawsthorne on loan to leigh

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:35 pm
Moonshine
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2703
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
onedon wrote:
Nick rawsthorne gone to leigh on loan.
Was hoping to see him a bit more at the Dons.


Mr Cookes influence?

Re: rawsthorne on loan to leigh

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:45 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6493
More likely the fact that leigh will be paying his salary .

