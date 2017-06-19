WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - John Atkinson

I am a Salford supporter but thought some of you may be interested in a piece I have just heard on the Radio 4 PM programme about John Atkinson which may not have been heard by many rugby league supporters. You may be able to get it on BBC i-player. It appears that John is suffering from dementia and the piece had an interview with his wife who wanted to bring attention to the position of family carers. As an old time rugby league supporter who remembers John in his prime as a great Leeds winger and as an international I found it quite sad and touching. The piece contained background bits of commentary by Eddie Waring when John was at the height of his powers. It was on at about 4.45pm about three quarters of the way through the programme.

