atomic wrote:
Massive games this week, a must for Leigh. Wire v Cats massive for Wire,Hudds v Pies who can call that? Widnes game is massive. Top 8 is still very much alive.
To be fair Atomic:
Top 8 is not looking likely - Heres why!
Up until the end of the regular season the bottom 6 clubs play each other 10 times.
Widnes v Leigh
Huddersfield v Wigan
Warrington v Catalans
Catalans v Leigh
Wigan v Widnes
Huddersfield v Widnes
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Wigan
Wigan v Warrington
Huddersfield v Leigh
There are 10 points on offer - we are already 6 points behind Wigan and Huddersfield -top 8
If they win 2 of the remaining 5 games they have as good as pushed us into the bottom 4
We have to win all 5
Realistically we should be looking at 9th or 10th to get the extra home game.
Its achievable (we are only 2 points off 10th (Warrington) and we have to play them yet)
Its not impossible, but either Huddersfield or Wigan would have to seriously implode