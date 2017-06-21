atomic wrote: Yes, but we have 5 to play = 10 points. Saints are on 17



Saints fixtures.



Salford

Leeds Rhinos

Hull FC

Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity

Yip I see, but they only play 1 from the bottom 6 (4 pointer)The other 6 play each other 10 times, so they will all be taking points off each other, thus bottom 6 teams will be getting points no matter which way you look at it.Also saints are + on points difference, the rest are -and look who they play:3 teams that are semi-finalists in the CC (that could have a bearing) and 1 near the bottom.If they win 1 from 5 I think they are safe, in fact they are no-one below them (bottom 4) can catch them because they all cant win all their games