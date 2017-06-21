WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Date Change

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:00 am
Snowy wrote:
Probably best for the club as i can see us being on TV midweek in the middle 8's.

Top 8 is a no goer, but finishing 9 or 10 is absolutely massive.


Massive games this week, a must for Leigh. Wire v Cats massive for Wire,Hudds v Pies who can call that? Widnes game is massive. Top 8 is still very much alive.
Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:40 am
atomic wrote:
Massive games this week, a must for Leigh. Wire v Cats massive for Wire,Hudds v Pies who can call that? Widnes game is massive. Top 8 is still very much alive.


To be fair Atomic:

Top 8 is not looking likely - Heres why!

Up until the end of the regular season the bottom 6 clubs play each other 10 times.

Widnes v Leigh
Huddersfield v Wigan
Warrington v Catalans
Catalans v Leigh
Wigan v Widnes
Huddersfield v Widnes
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Wigan
Wigan v Warrington
Huddersfield v Leigh

There are 10 points on offer - we are already 6 points behind Wigan and Huddersfield -top 8

If they win 2 of the remaining 5 games they have as good as pushed us into the bottom 4

We have to win all 5

Realistically we should be looking at 9th or 10th to get the extra home game.

Its achievable (we are only 2 points off 10th (Warrington) and we have to play them yet)

Its not impossible, but either Huddersfield or Wigan would have to seriously implode
Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:48 am
I dont see you mentioning Saints v Salford? Saints must play a part also!

Granted we must win all.
Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:53 am
atomic wrote:
I dont see you mentioning Saints v Salford? Saints must play a part also!

Granted we must win all.


Saints are not bottom 6

I was only going off those - they are another point above Huddersfield and Wigan

Thats 7 in front of us
