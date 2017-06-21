atomic wrote: Massive games this week, a must for Leigh. Wire v Cats massive for Wire,Hudds v Pies who can call that? Widnes game is massive. Top 8 is still very much alive.

To be fair Atomic:Top 8 is not looking likely - Heres why!Up until the end of the regular season the bottom 6 clubs play each other 10 times.Widnes v LeighHuddersfield v WiganWarrington v CatalansCatalans v LeighWigan v WidnesHuddersfield v WidnesWarrington v LeighCatalans v WiganWigan v WarringtonHuddersfield v LeighThere are 10 points on offer - we are already 6 points behind Wigan and Huddersfield -top 8If they win 2 of the remaining 5 games they have as good as pushed us into the bottom 4We have to win all 5Realistically we should be looking at 9th or 10th to get the extra home game.Its achievable (we are only 2 points off 10th (Warrington) and we have to play them yet)Its not impossible, but either Huddersfield or Wigan would have to seriously implode