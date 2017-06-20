I like Derek and think what he is doing is great, a real heart on sleeve type of guy, this season is a learning curve but next season we need to ensure we are a little bit more professional and pick a day/night to play RL on and unless on TV we stick to it it as essentially the sport is about spectators and I think at times clubs are increasingly forgetting that in a desire to listen to coaches who will always want more recovery time.

I really do think the Salford fixture switch was done with best intentions of pleasing but I think in future we need to think more about the reasoning especially if we want to build a fan base - pick a day to play our games and stick to it as people will get in a habit of going.