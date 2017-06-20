WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:26 am
Gee thanx for that Derek.

Where was that decided, at a restaurant with a glass of red wine !

Worked a 12 hour shift for a collegue so I could get the 23rd July off.

Not worth a carrot now.

Not to mention playing on the Sunday we could see exactly what was required to get 8, 9 or 10th place. I bet Catalans are loving this now.

Remember the Hock fiasco.

Oh yea all friends now.

Think you have guessed "annoyed" :DEPRESSED: :FRUSRATED:
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:54 am
Doesn't seem to matter us little people who work are socks off to spend are hard earned cash on supporting Leigh.
But it's ok for DB as he's loaded and quite public about it too and can afford to put pleasure before work.
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


Re: Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:02 am
Gutted. Never missed a game. Last home game and won't be able to go
Re: Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:17 am
robsnan wrote:
Gutted. Never missed a game. Last home game and won't be able to go


I'm sure you have a good reason, but this was the ONLY Sunday game planned. Not having a go at you personally and I appreciate individual circumstances, but how all these people can now come out and not be able to make a Friday game when most have been that or Thursday need to give their head a wobble.

Also, presumably people who couldn't attend on the Sunday can now make the Friday.
Re: Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:26 am
ColD wrote:
I'm sure you have a good reason, but this was the ONLY Sunday game planned. Not having a go at you personally and I appreciate individual circumstances, but how all these people can now come out and not be able to make a Friday game when most have been that or Thursday need to give their head a wobble.

Also, presumably people who couldn't attend on the Sunday can now make the Friday.
the problem is people would have agreed to work ECT thinking it was a Sunday game,me personally think why help Salford because we play Warrington week before so it would have given us 2 extra days rest for the Salford game and also would Salford play the same team if the game was on a Sunday to the one they'll play now it's on a Friday???? and let's not forget we then have a week off after this game to prepare for the 8s so it's not as tho it's a short turn round before the 8s

Re: Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:48 am
ColD wrote:
I'm sure you have a good reason, but this was the ONLY Sunday game planned. Not having a go at you personally and I appreciate individual circumstances, but how all these people can now come out and not be able to make a Friday game when most have been that or Thursday need to give their head a wobble.

Also, presumably people who couldn't attend on the Sunday can now make the Friday.


Actually Col the Sunday was also my day off and booked off and can't be changed to the Friday, Every other Thursday is my day off.Every other weekend I'm off.We made family arrangements for that Sunday for Rugby. I won't be there the family will be.

I appreciate people have too sometimes change days off and so to accommodate Rugby these days due to Sky but this is a pathetic reason from DB and not even justified.
Re: Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:20 am
Actually I booked my holidays around the fixtures. Going to see my family in Malta arrive back at 7-30 pm so no chance of making it
Re: Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:56 pm
atomic wrote:
Actually Col the Sunday was also my day off and booked off and can't be changed to the Friday, Every other Thursday is my day off.Every other weekend I'm off.We made family arrangements for that Sunday for Rugby. I won't be there the family will be.

I appreciate people have too sometimes change days off and so to accommodate Rugby these days due to Sky but this is a pathetic reason from DB and not even justified.


Feel sorry for the likes of yourself, and do see your point, DB seems pretty genuine to me without really knowing him. I'd like to think he'd do the same had it been Wigan requesting

To be fair I suppose I'm a little selfish as unless the game is switched to between 9 and 5 modaynto Friday I won't have much of a problem attending - one of the lucky ones I suppose

Let's hope we all learn a little for next season- the announcement of Saturday night games has been a farce in all honesty
Re: Date Change

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:50 pm
I like Derek and think what he is doing is great, a real heart on sleeve type of guy, this season is a learning curve but next season we need to ensure we are a little bit more professional and pick a day/night to play RL on and unless on TV we stick to it it as essentially the sport is about spectators and I think at times clubs are increasingly forgetting that in a desire to listen to coaches who will always want more recovery time.
I really do think the Salford fixture switch was done with best intentions of pleasing but I think in future we need to think more about the reasoning especially if we want to build a fan base - pick a day to play our games and stick to it as people will get in a habit of going.
Re: Date Change

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:16 am
Probably best for the club as i can see us being on TV midweek in the middle 8's.

Top 8 is a no goer, but finishing 9 or 10 is absolutely massive.
