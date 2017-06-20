ColD wrote: I'm sure you have a good reason, but this was the ONLY Sunday game planned. Not having a go at you personally and I appreciate individual circumstances, but how all these people can now come out and not be able to make a Friday game when most have been that or Thursday need to give their head a wobble.



Also, presumably people who couldn't attend on the Sunday can now make the Friday.

the problem is people would have agreed to work ECT thinking it was a Sunday game,me personally think why help Salford because we play Warrington week before so it would have given us 2 extra days rest for the Salford game and also would Salford play the same team if the game was on a Sunday to the one they'll play now it's on a Friday???? and let's not forget we then have a week off after this game to prepare for the 8s so it's not as tho it's a short turn round before the 8s