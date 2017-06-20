Gee thanx for that Derek.Where was that decided, at a restaurant with a glass of red wine !Worked a 12 hour shift for a collegue so I could get the 23rd July off.Not worth a carrot now.Not to mention playing on the Sunday we could see exactly what was required to get 8, 9 or 10th place. I bet Catalans are loving this now.Remember the Hock fiasco.Oh yea all friends now.Think you have guessed "annoyed"