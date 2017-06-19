WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Date Change

Date Change

Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:02 pm
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/06/1 ... ed-devils/
Re: Date Change

Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:56 pm
What a bummer!
Feel sorry for the club as they were organising a family funnday
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

