Updates for this week
roger daly 146
FevGrinder 145
Fr13day 143
Johnbulls 142
Bullnorthern 135
paulwalker71 135
tackler tommo 134
Steel City Bull 132
jayb 131
Ferocious Aardvark 127
DrFeelgood 121
zapperbull 120
rambull1967 119
Bull Mania 118
RickyF1 118
Bulls4 117
Herr Rigsby 117
Le Penguin 115
jackmac452 113
broadybulls87 112
Nelson 111
Bullseye 108
BD20 Cougar 107
charlie caroli 105
GazzaBull 105
BiltonRobin 104
Duckman 104
glow 104
tigertot 104
childofthenorthern 103
Bent & Bongser 99
Bendybulls 98
Hamster Chops 95
RAB2411 86
Smack him Jimmy 85
Fevxr2i 81
Bulls Boy 2011 79
daveyz999 68
Sir Harold Facey 58
Pumpetypump 55
ThePimp007 55
Jimmy 4 Bradford 50
Micky the travelling friend 48
SLPTom 40
josefw 31
Hooligan27 30
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
roger daly 146
FevGrinder 145
Fr13day 143
Johnbulls 142
Bullnorthern 135
paulwalker71 135
tackler tommo 134
Steel City Bull 132
jayb 131
Ferocious Aardvark 127
DrFeelgood 121
zapperbull 120
rambull1967 119
Bull Mania 118
RickyF1 118
Bulls4 117
Herr Rigsby 117
Le Penguin 115
jackmac452 113
broadybulls87 112
Nelson 111
Bullseye 108
BD20 Cougar 107
charlie caroli 105
GazzaBull 105
BiltonRobin 104
Duckman 104
glow 104
tigertot 104
childofthenorthern 103
Bent & Bongser 99
Bendybulls 98
Hamster Chops 95
RAB2411 86
Smack him Jimmy 85
Fevxr2i 81
Bulls Boy 2011 79
daveyz999 68
Sir Harold Facey 58
Pumpetypump 55
ThePimp007 55
Jimmy 4 Bradford 50
Micky the travelling friend 48
SLPTom 40
josefw 31
Hooligan27 30
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3