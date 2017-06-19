WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League Table UPDATE for Week 18

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Predictions League Table UPDATE for Week 18

 
Post a reply

Predictions League Table UPDATE for Week 18

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:40 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3201
Location: Bradford
Updates for this week

roger daly 146
FevGrinder 145
Fr13day 143
Johnbulls 142
Bullnorthern 135
paulwalker71 135
tackler tommo 134
Steel City Bull 132
jayb 131
Ferocious Aardvark 127
DrFeelgood 121
zapperbull 120
rambull1967 119
Bull Mania 118
RickyF1 118
Bulls4 117
Herr Rigsby 117
Le Penguin 115
jackmac452 113
broadybulls87 112
Nelson 111
Bullseye 108
BD20 Cougar 107
charlie caroli 105
GazzaBull 105
BiltonRobin 104
Duckman 104
glow 104
tigertot 104
childofthenorthern 103
Bent & Bongser 99
Bendybulls 98
Hamster Chops 95
RAB2411 86
Smack him Jimmy 85
Fevxr2i 81
Bulls Boy 2011 79
daveyz999 68
Sir Harold Facey 58
Pumpetypump 55
ThePimp007 55
Jimmy 4 Bradford 50
Micky the travelling friend 48
SLPTom 40
josefw 31
Hooligan27 30
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Cross Hills Cougar, debaser, exiledbull, Fr13daY, le penguin, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Uptonfax and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,4452,11276,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM