

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:11 pm
In Halifax an whole 28C at this moment in time.

No plane needed for you to escape from your -2 :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :wink: :D :D :D

Re: the sun is shineing

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:20 pm
I see spellcheck hasn't reached deepest darkest Halifax yet. Or wit, for that matter.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: the sun is shineing

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:04 pm
hooligan27 wrote:
In Halifax an whole 28C at this moment in time.

No plane needed for you to escape from your -2 :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :wink: :D :D :D


An whole?!?! You don't work in the Bulls media department by any chance, do you?

Re: the sun is shineing

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:06 pm
Oh wait, we're nearing a game versus Fax aren't we? That means the couple of decent Fax fans we get regularly on here are about to be diluted by a stream of idiots coming on thinking they're hilarious. May take a few weeks holiday from the forum until it blows over.

