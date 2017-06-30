ccs wrote: It was a "Scientific Study" based in the US, just another of bumpy's irrelevant arguments.

All studies are scientific, it was a study based on actuality not theory.Cheering by home fans does not influence the ability of a player to play better, when you are in the moment of performing what is happening in the stands is utterly irrelevant, you may well hear the noise and when you have stopped playing you might even well be able to ackowledge it.However that all dissapears when you are in the motions of what you are doing, you don't think I'm going to do better because of the fans/home support, you cannot exceed your capabilities through such, if that is the only thing that motivates you to do better than that is a failure to prepare mentally.Or are you suggesting that pro sportspersons can only be motivated to do better when in front of home support, and home support that is cheering you?Well prepared pro sportspeople perform to their abilities no matter where the game/event is taking place, they don't think, oh, we're away from home or in a stadium I've not being to before so I won't do as well/play negatively.As I said, the venue is irrelevant, mental preparation of pro sportspeople is more important than the physical. You can have all the talent/physical attributes in the world but if you cave in/are not motivated to perform as well because you are away from home, not at your home/familiar venue then you're probably feeble minded and more likely not to be a pro sportsperson.Now, tactical play because you're away from home is another matter altogether.