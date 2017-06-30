WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:10 pm
ccs wrote:
We've sold 6,500 and leeds 3,000 (?), it's not surprising there are plenty left.


Still 4 weeks, people on holiday etc etc.

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:15 pm
Pay day for some people today too, so can imagine more being bought in the next 7 days

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:42 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Given that the City fan got a 3 year banning order for throwing a bottle I hope anyone thinks long and hard about starting any trouble.


It's been 17 years since we tested out the McAlpine goal posts against Leeds in a semi.
Where's it all gone? :lol:

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:50 pm
ccs wrote:
We've sold 6,500 and leeds 3,000 (?), it's not surprising there are plenty left.



Some more casual fans will have been put off by the perception that tickets were hard to come by. Instead of encouraging casual fans and new fans to attend what should be a high profile game, they've stuck it in a small ground, made it look small time and pass holders have taken an 'everyman for himself' approach and sorted out their own seats without inviting others along. No wonder the game doesn't grow like it should.

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:16 pm
Image

Looks like we have almost the full West Stand and half of the East Stand as well as the North Stand.

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:05 pm
If the stadium holds 15k then that has to be more than 6500 if those areas are almost sold out unless there are leeds fans in some of those blocks

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:42 pm
UllFC wrote:
Some more casual fans will have been put off by the perception that tickets were hard to come by. Instead of encouraging casual fans and new fans to attend what should be a high profile game, they've stuck it in a small ground, made it look small time and pass holders have taken an 'everyman for himself' approach and sorted out their own seats without inviting others along. No wonder the game doesn't grow like it should.


Don't agree, it was never going to sell out, it's the right decision to play at a ground like Donny, would have been Max 13/14k at Hudds.

Any fans put off have only themselves to blame, not one semi has sold out in years, this year will be no different, fans on social media also to blame for overreacting

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:42 pm
ccs wrote:
It was a "Scientific Study" based in the US, just another of bumpy's irrelevant arguments.

All studies are scientific, it was a study based on actuality not theory.
Cheering by home fans does not influence the ability of a player to play better, when you are in the moment of performing what is happening in the stands is utterly irrelevant, you may well hear the noise and when you have stopped playing you might even well be able to ackowledge it.
However that all dissapears when you are in the motions of what you are doing, you don't think I'm going to do better because of the fans/home support, you cannot exceed your capabilities through such, if that is the only thing that motivates you to do better than that is a failure to prepare mentally.
Or are you suggesting that pro sportspersons can only be motivated to do better when in front of home support, and home support that is cheering you?

Well prepared pro sportspeople perform to their abilities no matter where the game/event is taking place, they don't think, oh, we're away from home or in a stadium I've not being to before so I won't do as well/play negatively.
As I said, the venue is irrelevant, mental preparation of pro sportspeople is more important than the physical. You can have all the talent/physical attributes in the world but if you cave in/are not motivated to perform as well because you are away from home, not at your home/familiar venue then you're probably feeble minded and more likely not to be a pro sportsperson.

Now, tactical play because you're away from home is another matter altogether.

semi final tickets

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:02 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
All studies are scientific, it was a study based on actuality not theory.
So home teams actually winning more times than away teams is fiction - I'm beginning to understand how your mind works.
