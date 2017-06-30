ccs wrote: We've sold 6,500 and leeds 3,000 (?), it's not surprising there are plenty left.





Some more casual fans will have been put off by the perception that tickets were hard to come by. Instead of encouraging casual fans and new fans to attend what should be a high profile game, they've stuck it in a small ground, made it look small time and pass holders have taken an 'everyman for himself' approach and sorted out their own seats without inviting others along. No wonder the game doesn't grow like it should.