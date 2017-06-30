But baseball remains the sport where home advantage counts for least. Indeed, baseball is the only major sport that has occasionally seen seasons during which away teams actually won more games than the home teams (for example, in 1972 the home winning percentage for all teams in the National League across nearly 1,000 games was a mere 49.4 per cent). No season in the history of English League football has even come close - the lowest recorded level of home advantage was 55.8 per cent in what was then the Third Division in 1993-94, and that looks like a statistical freak .