Jake the Peg wrote:
Home advantage meaningless in pro sports? Are you sure about that?
Oh he'll be sure. He's that arrogant, he actually believes the guff he writes and that despite there being no evidence or facts to back up his opinion, we should all deem it credible & not challenge it.
Of course, numerous studies have been conducted by academics into home advantage in sports and found there to be a number of contributing factors. Home crowd influence on the players & officials, travel, "home comforts" etc.
There are anomalies (like us this year), it's not a rule, but the general trend supports home advantage.
Take the Premier League for the 1617 season:http://www.soccerstats.com/homeaway.asp?league=england
The vast majority of teams had a higher win rate, more points, more goals scored and less goals conceded at home. Look at Burnley, Spurs, Leicester and even Hull City.
In SL so far this year, only three sides have a better away record than home record (us, Wakey & Hudds).http://www.flashscores.co.uk/rugby-leag ... standings/
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:07 am
Stanley Unwin wrote:
I'm interested in what you say. Why do you think home advantage is meaningless in pro sport, when pretty much every single set of stastics displays that home wins occur more often than away wins. Every now and then an individual team might throw an an anomoly for a short period, but the trends certainly show that home games definitely are an advantage?
It was a "Scientific Study" based in the US, just another of bumpy's irrelevant arguments.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:13 am
DGM wrote:
:D Oh he'll be sure. He's that arrogant, he actually believes the guff he writes and that despite there being no evidence or facts to back up his opinion, we should all deem it credible & not challenge it.
Of course, numerous studies have been conducted by academics into home advantage in sports and found there to be a number of contributing factors. Home crowd influence on the players & officials, travel, "home comforts" etc.
There are anomalies (like us this year), it's not a rule, but the general trend supports home advantage.
Take the Premier League for the 1617 season:http://www.soccerstats.com/homeaway.asp?league=england
The vast majority of teams had a higher win rate, more points, more goals scored and less goals conceded at home. Look at Burnley, Spurs, Leicester and even Hull City.
In SL so far this year, only three sides have a better away record than home record (us, Wakey & Hudds).http://www.flashscores.co.uk/rugby-leag ... standings/
Funnily, I was looking at the same stats for Superleague. Now these include the Magic fixtures where one team is named as the home side, but..
2017 so far
65 Home wins
44 away wins
2016 (up to R23)
72 home wins
64 away wins
2015 (up to R23)
88 Home wins
46 Away wins
2014 (all rounds)
115 Home wins
65 away wins
and so on.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:23 am
Here's a link to the subject if anyone is bored enough... https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2008/ ... tmonthly16
If you're fairly bored, here's an extract...
But baseball remains the sport where home advantage counts for least. Indeed, baseball is the only major sport that has occasionally seen seasons during which away teams actually won more games than the home teams (for example, in 1972 the home winning percentage for all teams in the National League across nearly 1,000 games was a mere 49.4 per cent). No season in the history of English League football has even come close - the lowest recorded level of home advantage was 55.8 per cent in what was then the Third Division in 1993-94, and that looks like a statistical freak.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:34 am
Stanley Unwin wrote:
Funnily, I was looking at the same stats for Superleague. Now these include the Magic fixtures where one team is named as the home side, but..
2017 so far
65 Home wins
44 away wins
2016 (up to R23)
72 home wins
64 away wins
2015 (up to R23)
88 Home wins
46 Away wins
2014 (all rounds)
115 Home wins
65 away wins
and so on.
Pah, you can prove anything with stats
Our home form (or lack of) is an odd one though. I'm sure I remember Radders alluding to it last season that perhaps the players felt under more pressure to perform at the KCOM in front of our fans.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:50 am
DGM wrote:
Pah, you can prove anything with stats
Our home form (or lack of) is an odd one though. I'm sure I remember Radders alluding to it last season that perhaps the players felt under more pressure to perform at the KCOM in front of our fans.
some more stats for Hull (wins H v A - regular season)...
2017 so far
H - 6
A - 6
2016
H - 9
A - 8
2015
H - 6
A - 5
2014
H - 8
A - 2
2013
H - 8
A - 5
2012
H -10
A - 5
Total home wins 47
Total away wins 26
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:01 am
Stanley Unwin wrote:
some more stats for Hull (wins H v A - regular season)...
2017 so far
H - 6
A - 6
2016
H - 9
A - 8
2015
H - 6
A - 5
2014
H - 8
A - 2
2013
H - 8
A - 5
2012
H -10
A - 5
Total home wins 47
Total away wins 26
Good stats Stan. Interesting, we seem to have a much lower % of wins at home in the last 2/3 seasons vs 2012-14, yet it still shows a case of home advantage.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:26 pm
Latest ticket news
Only 6500 sold but we're selling them near the leeds end? All seems a bit strange
Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:53 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Latest ticket news
Only 6500 sold but we're selling them near the leeds end? All seems a bit strange
Hmmm:
Member Area Row Seat View Class Face Value
Subtotal face value £800.00
HULL FC v LEEDS RHINOS · Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster · Saturday, 29 July 2017 (14:30)
- unassigned - W24 W 505 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 506 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 507 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 508 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 509 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 510 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 511 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 512 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 513 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 514 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 515 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 516 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 517 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 518 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 519 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 W 520 16 AND UNDER £10.00 £10.00
- unassigned - W24 W 521 16 AND UNDER £10.00 £10.00
- unassigned - W24 W 522 16 AND UNDER £10.00 £10.00
- unassigned - W24 W 523 16 AND UNDER £10.00 £10.00
- unassigned - W24 W 524 16 AND UNDER £10.00 £10.00
- unassigned - W24 W 525 65+ £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 526 65+ £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 527 65+ £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 528 65+ £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 529 65+ £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 530 STUDENT £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 531 STUDENT £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 532 STUDENT £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 533 STUDENT £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 W 534 STUDENT £15.00 £15.00
- unassigned - W24 U 520 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 521 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 522 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 523 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 524 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 525 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 526 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 527 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 528 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 529 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 530 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 531 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 532 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 533 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
- unassigned - W24 U 534 ADULT £20.00 £20.00
All 45 available, not looking like a full house!
Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:08 pm
We've sold 6,500 and leeds 3,000 (?), it's not surprising there are plenty left.
Leeds Website Headline wrote:
Rhinos fans, your team needs you at the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi final.
