Jake the Peg wrote:
Home advantage meaningless in pro sports? Are you sure about that?
Oh he'll be sure. He's that arrogant, he actually believes the guff he writes and that despite there being no evidence or facts to back up his opinion, we should all deem it credible & not challenge it.
Of course, numerous studies have been conducted by academics into home advantage in sports and found there to be a number of contributing factors. Home crowd influence on the players & officials, travel, "home comforts" etc.
There are anomalies (like us this year), it's not a rule, but the general trend supports home advantage.
Take the Premier League for the 1617 season:http://www.soccerstats.com/homeaway.asp?league=england
The vast majority of teams had a higher win rate, more points, more goals scored and less goals conceded at home. Look at Burnley, Spurs, Leicester and even Hull City.
In SL so far this year, only three sides have a better away record than home record (us, Wakey & Hudds).http://www.flashscores.co.uk/rugby-leag ... standings/
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:07 am
Stanley Unwin wrote:
I'm interested in what you say. Why do you think home advantage is meaningless in pro sport, when pretty much every single set of stastics displays that home wins occur more often than away wins. Every now and then an individual team might throw an an anomoly for a short period, but the trends certainly show that home games definitely are an advantage?
It was a "Scientific Study" based in the US, just another of bumpy's irrelevant arguments.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:13 am
DGM wrote:
:D Oh he'll be sure. He's that arrogant, he actually believes the guff he writes and that despite there being no evidence or facts to back up his opinion, we should all deem it credible & not challenge it.
Of course, numerous studies have been conducted by academics into home advantage in sports and found there to be a number of contributing factors. Home crowd influence on the players & officials, travel, "home comforts" etc.
There are anomalies (like us this year), it's not a rule, but the general trend supports home advantage.
Take the Premier League for the 1617 season:http://www.soccerstats.com/homeaway.asp?league=england
The vast majority of teams had a higher win rate, more points, more goals scored and less goals conceded at home. Look at Burnley, Spurs, Leicester and even Hull City.
In SL so far this year, only three sides have a better away record than home record (us, Wakey & Hudds).http://www.flashscores.co.uk/rugby-leag ... standings/
Funnily, I was looking at the same stats for Superleague. Now these include the Magic fixtures where one team is named as the home side, but..
2017 so far
65 Home wins
44 away wins
2016 (up to R23)
72 home wins
64 away wins
2015 (up to R23)
88 Home wins
46 Away wins
2014 (all rounds)
115 Home wins
65 away wins
and so on.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:23 am
Here's a link to the subject if anyone is bored enough... https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2008/ ... tmonthly16
If you're fairly bored, here's an extract...
But baseball remains the sport where home advantage counts for least. Indeed, baseball is the only major sport that has occasionally seen seasons during which away teams actually won more games than the home teams (for example, in 1972 the home winning percentage for all teams in the National League across nearly 1,000 games was a mere 49.4 per cent). No season in the history of English League football has even come close - the lowest recorded level of home advantage was 55.8 per cent in what was then the Third Division in 1993-94, and that looks like a statistical freak.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:34 am
Stanley Unwin wrote:
Funnily, I was looking at the same stats for Superleague. Now these include the Magic fixtures where one team is named as the home side, but..
2017 so far
65 Home wins
44 away wins
2016 (up to R23)
72 home wins
64 away wins
2015 (up to R23)
88 Home wins
46 Away wins
2014 (all rounds)
115 Home wins
65 away wins
and so on.
Pah, you can prove anything with stats
Our home form (or lack of) is an odd one though. I'm sure I remember Radders alluding to it last season that perhaps the players felt under more pressure to perform at the KCOM in front of our fans.
