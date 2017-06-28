knockersbumpMKII wrote: This is the problem, you can't know how many tickets the opposing teams are going to sell until later on. Sure you could wait but what if they are all gone for where you want or completely sold out or as per usual somehow leaving odd single seats because of the way the tickets are allocated so you can't sit next to each other.

if this is going to be the usual turn out by supposed best supported teams (Wigan hardly brought any last year) then they might as well just give the best away supported team the home draw.



So that's us pretty much isn't it?

All of East for FC and North stand for Leeds on a sunday afternoon, easily 15k+ and Leeds would have brought the same amount as going to keepmoat.

Or maybe be revolutionary about it and have a semi-final double header, £30 a ticket, hold it at somewhere central with a good stadium and entire package for the matchday. Both games back to back would increase the interest within the game and maybe encourage new fans to go along for the spectacle, it would push up the crowd (especially from a neutral perspective) and the TV audience would be treated to a double header of games that actually mean something as a combination (so long as the BBC would allow their whole BBC 2 afternoon to be dedicated to it instead of their usual rubbish)