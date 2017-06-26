Plum Bob wrote: Members could not buy tickets on Wednesday I tried.

same here, once being told by the rfl they had sold out by 10am, only to be told to ring back by fcs' reception desk after ringing them. 55 minutes later, finally got through and only single seats left, no mention of west stand seats being sold eitheras for queuing saturday, (had to swap shifts at work from 6-2 to 1-9) took 5 and half hours, by 11-45, managed to get 5 seats together in the west.whilst a few posters and the club are saying plenty left, if you were queuing the time i was and after, the club staff were coming round with seating plans letting fans no that north stand seats were going quick and apart from each end block other areas were no good if you wanted to sit as a groupif we make the semi finals next season, i really hope the club take on board what has gone on and sell tickets like last season, (weds-sat members only from the club shop), ok not ideal but no way near the complaints they have had this year