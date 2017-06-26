WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:40 pm
knockersbumpMKII


Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3784
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Having our own ticketing software would mean fans who physically turn up or book via telephone are more quickly served, it works not just for online transactions but also in the flesh purchases.
Quicker turnaround for each purchase means you need fewer staff for those turning up at the stadium (or wherever you are selling from) to do the same number of sales as without, or with the same number of staff get fans seen to quicker though with an online system running concurrently the situation of huge queues of fans doesn't arise to such a magnitude/less frequently.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:52 pm
Plum Bob

Joined: Thu Apr 28, 2016 11:00 pm
Posts: 67
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Members could buy tickets on Wednesday.

North Stand (where most Hull fans will be) tickets weren't available until today and only to members. They haven't sold out.

James Clark probably thought some people will moan about anything instead of enjoying the fact that we are in another Challenge Cup semi-final.

Members could not buy tickets on Wednesday I tried.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:07 pm
number 6



Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10336
Plum Bob wrote:
Members could not buy tickets on Wednesday I tried.



same here, once being told by the rfl they had sold out by 10am, only to be told to ring back by fcs' reception desk after ringing them. 55 minutes later, finally got through and only single seats left, no mention of west stand seats being sold either


as for queuing saturday, (had to swap shifts at work from 6-2 to 1-9) took 5 and half hours, by 11-45, managed to get 5 seats together in the west.

whilst a few posters and the club are saying plenty left, if you were queuing the time i was and after, the club staff were coming round with seating plans letting fans no that north stand seats were going quick and apart from each end block other areas were no good if you wanted to sit as a group

if we make the semi finals next season, i really hope the club take on board what has gone on and sell tickets like last season, (weds-sat members only from the club shop), ok not ideal but no way near the complaints they have had this year

Re: semi final tickets

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:35 am
ComeOnYouUll



Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17376
Plum Bob wrote:
Members could not buy tickets on Wednesday I tried.


Members could buy tickets from the RFL on Wednesday. Tickets were not on sale to non-members first as some people are claiming.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:06 am
Armavinit



Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 634
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Members could buy tickets from the RFL on Wednesday. Tickets were not on sale to non-members first as some people are claiming.

It's been stated more than once, anyone could purchase tickets online, Wednesday morning. I got 5 in the East stand at 10-15 but shortly after that, there were limited numbers left. No facility online to claim members discount but I'm not bothered. Got the seats I wanted.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:33 am
Mild mannered Janitor



Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6983
Location: Here there and everywhere
Plum Bob wrote:
Members could not buy tickets on Wednesday I tried.



Just to repeat what a few have said, anyone could buy on Wednesday.

Not only that, but I mentioned I was a season ticket holder and I got the members discount on my ticket directly from the RFL.

Irrespective, there are inconsistencies in the process which shouldnt happen.


Re: semi final tickets

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:14 am
old frightful



Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 691
Plum Bob wrote:
Members could not buy tickets on Wednesday I tried.

Anybody, anywhere could buy tickets on Wednesday if you phoned or went on line early enough. I read that they weren't going on sale until 10am but decided to try my luck at 0915. The seating plan wasn't up on the RFL ticketing website at that time but I'd looked at the Keepmoat Stadium website the night before so knew which section I wanted, just clicked on "Quick tickets" and off I went. I eventually phoned to see if you could choose where you sat, got through straight away and ended up buying whilst I was on the phone.

I did wonder about mentioning that some of us were members and claiming the discount but decided against it as I had an idea that the way Hull FC were selling hinted that members tickets were being held back until Saturday and, for 10% off, it wasn't worth the possible hassle.



