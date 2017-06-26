Having our own ticketing software would mean fans who physically turn up or book via telephone are more quickly served, it works not just for online transactions but also in the flesh purchases.

Quicker turnaround for each purchase means you need fewer staff for those turning up at the stadium (or wherever you are selling from) to do the same number of sales as without, or with the same number of staff get fans seen to quicker though with an online system running concurrently the situation of huge queues of fans doesn't arise to such a magnitude/less frequently.