WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk semi final tickets

 
Post a reply

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:40 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 547
C for Cuckoo wrote:
Yes I tried online.

No, we aren't sorted now which is why I was wondering if, as a non-member, I should be able to buy the dozen tickets I need on Wednesday?

Only thing I could suggest is calling the club or RFK, but it sounds some people have had problems with getting help that way too...

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:43 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2629
Chris71 wrote:
What should have been a simple transaction has been made into something far more difficult than it needed or should have been.

How would you have done it?

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:44 pm
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2977
Location: Hull
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Only thing I could suggest is calling the club or RFK, but it sounds some people have had problems with getting help that way too...

The club said that any remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Wednesday so I'm wondering if, as a non-member, I should be able to buy the dozen tickets I need on Wednesday.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:56 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25935
ccs wrote:
How would you have done it?


A ticketing website owned by the club linked to your membership. Fairly simple and I'd guess there are even championship level clubs who have this

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:57 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25935
C for Cuckoo wrote:
The club said that any remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Wednesday so I'm wondering if, as a non-member, I should be able to buy the dozen tickets I need on Wednesday.


There's no point asking on here although I doubt you'll get 12 tickets together

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:58 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2629
Jake the Peg wrote:
A ticketing website owned by the club linked to your membership. Fairly simple and I'd guess there are even championship level clubs who have this

But there isn't one, as we all know, so that is not a simple answer.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:50 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9590
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Watergate has nothing on Ticketgate....."Just follow the money."
Where's a bit of Deep Throat when you need it?

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:27 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3782
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
ccs wrote:
But there isn't one, as we all know, so that is not a simple answer.

ticketing software is readily available (some is even free), you can also use third party companies and given what was mentioned upthread about the liklihood of events for CC/playoffs etc surely it would make sense to invest in this not only to make it easier for fans but also financially.
I mean if we are using the SMCs ticketing system for league matches anyway and no doubt paying for that too then why should the club rely on that then have a fairly muddled/cumbersome way of doing things which involves fans having to queue outside the stadium for a ridiculously long period of time on top of which the timing of when you could call for tickets and where in the stadium was available being unclear added into which we had tickets being sold through the RFL to non members.

Go onto ticketing site. Are you a member, A: yes, enter ID, choose ticket location/type that are available. Pay for tickets.
Are you a member A: No, sorry tickets for non members are not available until XXXX date at XXXX time as this period is alloted to give members chance to purchase.

It really doesn't have to be complicated nor expensive and if we are already using the SMC/hulltigers ticket system could it not work out cheaper and with more flexibility for the future?

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:17 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25935
ccs wrote:
But there isn't one, as we all know, so that is not a simple answer.


Simple enough to put one in place

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:21 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2629
I realise that the simple answer is a ticketing system which caters for home, away and neutral venues, it isn't rocket science.
But the SMC could insist that we have to use their very limited system.
They own the seating plan and they own the turnstile barcode readers on which the printed tickets depend.
They also dictate which turnstiles are open.

The SMC probably charges city a small fortune to use the ticketing system, because it makes not a jot of difference to the Allams, in fact if probably works in their favour, so we'll probably be quoted inflated charges for extra functionality.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bandicoot, Brid B&W, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, davey37, Fields of Fire, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Irregular Hoops, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, mwindass, nleech, Patterdale, PCollinson1990, themightynortherner, unknownlegend and 261 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,1792,09576,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM