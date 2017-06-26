Chris71 wrote:

What I think has been the major issue regarding the ticket availability for the SF is the total lack of any sort of clarity on the whole ticket sales situation.



1. Tickets available before Saturday inline with RFL request but not the Hull FC members allocations

2. Tickets go on sale at 10am weds in fact it was 9am so for those that tried at 10 it was an impossible task

3. Tickets for the disabled members & fans again difficult to obtain whether plenty available or not

4. Members tickets having to be bought from the Stadium on Saturday and no facilty for online sales again for members making it difficult to obtain tickets.



Whether there were tickets a plenty the issue for me is as a club Hull FC have for whatever the reasons made what should have been a fairly straight forward process of buying tickets in to a total farce and made obtaining tickets difficult.