WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk semi final tickets

 
Post a reply

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:20 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 540
Chris71 wrote:
What I think has been the major issue regarding the ticket availability for the SF is the total lack of any sort of clarity on the whole ticket sales situation.

1. Tickets available before Saturday inline with RFL request but not the Hull FC members allocations
2. Tickets go on sale at 10am weds in fact it was 9am so for those that tried at 10 it was an impossible task
3. Tickets for the disabled members & fans again difficult to obtain whether plenty available or not
4. Members tickets having to be bought from the Stadium on Saturday and no facilty for online sales again for members making it difficult to obtain tickets.

Whether there were tickets a plenty the issue for me is as a club Hull FC have for whatever the reasons made what should have been a fairly straight forward process of buying tickets in to a total farce and made obtaining tickets difficult.

It hasn't been difficult though.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:23 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4024
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It hasn't been difficult though.


In your opinion and for you maybe not but for me and many others I've spoken to its been very difficult and certainly more difficult that it should have been.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Armavinit, Bing [Bot], Cardiff_05, DGM, Edinburgh Warrior, fosdyke99, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, old frightful, Paddyfc, Patterdale, PCollinson1990, The FC Aces, TheRealist, Wilde 3 and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,9681,73776,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM