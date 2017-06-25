Mrs Barista wrote:
Maybe it's expensive relative to the times it would be used in a year, which in the case of neutral venues could very well be none.
It would be of use for home cup and playoff games which you would expect at least one of a year. It really should be as simple as logging in to the website (or an app) entering your details and being able to buy your own pass seat. Not having to go to the shop.
For games on neutral ground it is harder because they would need to plug-in a different seat map, but even a simple system where seats are allocated randomly by price band would shift some tickets and save fans queing.