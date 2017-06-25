UllFC wrote:

It would be of use for home cup and playoff games which you would expect at least one of a year. It really should be as simple as logging in to the website (or an app) entering your details and being able to buy your own pass seat . Not having to go to the shop.



For games on neutral ground it is harder because they would need to plug-in a different seat map, but even a simple system where seats are allocated randomly by price band would shift some tickets and save fans queing.