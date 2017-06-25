WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:18 am
Isaiah
Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2808
I just hope they can sort something out for the grand final :) :)

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:13 am
UllFC
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14872
Mrs Barista wrote:
Maybe it's expensive relative to the times it would be used in a year, which in the case of neutral venues could very well be none.


It would be of use for home cup and playoff games which you would expect at least one of a year. It really should be as simple as logging in to the website (or an app) entering your details and being able to buy your own pass seat. Not having to go to the shop.

For games on neutral ground it is harder because they would need to plug-in a different seat map, but even a simple system where seats are allocated randomly by price band would shift some tickets and save fans queing.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:30 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6978
Location: Here there and everywhere
Mrs Barista wrote:
Maybe it's expensive relative to the times it would be used in a year, which in the case of neutral venues could very well be none.


When you consider the incentive for clubs selling away tickets, it would have to be a significant cost IF thats the reason.
Re: semi final tickets

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:04 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3406
Location: West Hull
ccs wrote:
Can't disagree, but I wonder if the issue is that the SMC won't allow us to.
They are probably "responsible" for all ticketing related facilities at the SMC, and only sub-contract them (eg ticketmaster for concerts) when they see fit.


Probably correct.

Especially as it comes up Hull Tigers Ltd when you buy tickets online :evil:
Re: semi final tickets

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:21 pm
The Dentist Wilf
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6383
Sorry if this has been already posted a few hundred tickets still left on sale tomorrow and the club requesting some more form the RL

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-25-t ... semi-final
Re: semi final tickets

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:27 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 529
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Sorry if this has been already posted a few hundred tickets still left on sale tomorrow and the club requesting some more form the RL

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-25-t ... semi-final

But, But ..... loads of people were oing to miss out...................................?

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:46 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24815
Location: West Yorkshire
UllFC wrote:
It would be of use for home cup and playoff games which you would expect at least one of a year. It really should be as simple as logging in to the website (or an app) entering your details and being able to buy your own pass seat. Not having to go to the shop.

For games on neutral ground it is harder because they would need to plug-in a different seat map, but even a simple system where seats are allocated randomly by price band would shift some tickets and save fans queing.

Eh? It is as simple as that. I got my Catalans home game cup tickets online in Hull's website selecting my reserved seats as a passholder. Did you queue up for yours?
