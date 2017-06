ComeOnYouUll wrote:

:lol:



Exactly.



Talk of a "shambles" is just plain silly. The club aren't daft, they know what they are doing. Two tickets per member sounds wrong in principle but I bet the vast majority of members didn't take up the extra ticket. If the club had said North Stand tickets were on sale to members on Wednesday that would have made it awkward for people who have to go to work and who can't phone or go online for tickets.



They were damned either way. The semi is unlikely to sell out, they never do these days.