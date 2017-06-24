|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17374
|
Fields of Fire wrote:
Did you try to tickets in the Leeds end? No they rfl were not selling them
What are you on about now?
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24811
Location: West Yorkshire
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
And the vast majority of FC fans that go will be happy to be there, regardless of where they sit, unless of course they just want a moan.
Correct.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
What are you on about now?
I asked about getting tickets for were I wanted to sit, you said it was an rfl event, I asked did you try to buy tickets in Leeds end, no there not on sale on rfl website.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 526
|
Fields of Fire wrote:
I asked about getting tickets for were I wanted to sit, you said it was an rfl event, I asked did you try to buy tickets in Leeds end, no there not on sale on rfl website.
Sorry, you wanted to sit in the Leeds allocation? Buy from Leeds then?
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
|
Hey peeps we are all FC fans together all I wanted to point out was that pass holders should have given 1st dibs on tickets no matter were they wanted to sit yes I didn't get were I wanted to sit with a group of friends but hey poop happens I just wanted to say my piece can't wait for it to come round now hopefully another Wembley trip to look forward to.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:10 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 526
|
Fields of Fire wrote:
Hey peeps we are all FC fans together all I wanted to point out was that pass holders should have given 1st dibs on tickets no matter were they wanted to sit yes I didn't get were I wanted to sit with a group of friends but hey poop happens I just wanted to say my piece can't wait for it to come round now hopefully another Wembley trip to look forward to.
AKA "rhubarb, I've been outed as a moaner"
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:11 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
AKA "rhubarb, I've been outed as a moaner"
Na kiddo ding ding round 2 if you like
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24811
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Fields of Fire wrote:
Na kiddo ding ding round 2 if you like
Just think back to the Agar tenure. We'd have sold our grandmothers for the sort of position Radford has navigated us to, ie Challenge Cup holders, backed up with reaching the SF and second in Super League. Let's count our blessings, for they are many.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Just think back to the Agar tenure. We'd have sold our grandmothers for the sort of position Radford has navigated us to, ie Challenge Cup holders, backed up with reaching the SF and second in Super League. Let's count our blessings, for they are many.
To true Mrs B I'm loving every minute on the crest of a wave I'm loving that we are floating under the radar compared to our West Yorkshire neighbours lol let's ride the waves to success!!
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:22 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 526
|
Fields of Fire wrote:
Na kiddo ding ding round 2 if you like
kiddo?
No need for a second round. Enjoy the game, I hope you won't mind the non pass holders enjoying the game... maybe the BBC should broadcast on time delay and send codes out that only work after 15 minutes?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., easthullwesty, Faithful One, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Hessle Roader, hull2524, jeffers, jimmyfivebellies, Mable_Syrup, OmneFC, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, rover 2000, threepennystander, Upanunder and 239 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|