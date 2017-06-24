WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - semi final tickets

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:49 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17374
Fields of Fire wrote:
Did you try to tickets in the Leeds end? No they rfl were not selling them


What are you on about now? :lol:

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:53 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24811
Location: West Yorkshire
PCollinson1990 wrote:
And the vast majority of FC fans that go will be happy to be there, regardless of where they sit, unless of course they just want a moan.

Correct.
Image

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:58 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
What are you on about now? :lol:


I asked about getting tickets for were I wanted to sit, you said it was an rfl event, I asked did you try to buy tickets in Leeds end, no there not on sale on rfl website.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:02 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 526
Fields of Fire wrote:
I asked about getting tickets for were I wanted to sit, you said it was an rfl event, I asked did you try to buy tickets in Leeds end, no there not on sale on rfl website.

Sorry, you wanted to sit in the Leeds allocation? Buy from Leeds then?

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:06 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Hey peeps we are all FC fans together all I wanted to point out was that pass holders should have given 1st dibs on tickets no matter were they wanted to sit yes I didn't get were I wanted to sit with a group of friends but hey poop happens I just wanted to say my piece can't wait for it to come round now hopefully another Wembley trip to look forward to.

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:10 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 526
Fields of Fire wrote:
Hey peeps we are all FC fans together all I wanted to point out was that pass holders should have given 1st dibs on tickets no matter were they wanted to sit yes I didn't get were I wanted to sit with a group of friends but hey poop happens I just wanted to say my piece can't wait for it to come round now hopefully another Wembley trip to look forward to.

AKA "rhubarb, I've been outed as a moaner"

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:11 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
PCollinson1990 wrote:
AKA "rhubarb, I've been outed as a moaner"


Na kiddo ding ding round 2 if you like

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:14 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24811
Location: West Yorkshire
Fields of Fire wrote:
Na kiddo ding ding round 2 if you like

Just think back to the Agar tenure. We'd have sold our grandmothers for the sort of position Radford has navigated us to, ie Challenge Cup holders, backed up with reaching the SF and second in Super League. Let's count our blessings, for they are many.
Image

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:20 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Mrs Barista wrote:
Just think back to the Agar tenure. We'd have sold our grandmothers for the sort of position Radford has navigated us to, ie Challenge Cup holders, backed up with reaching the SF and second in Super League. Let's count our blessings, for they are many.


To true Mrs B I'm loving every minute on the crest of a wave I'm loving that we are floating under the radar compared to our West Yorkshire neighbours lol let's ride the waves to success!!

Re: semi final tickets

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:22 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 526
Fields of Fire wrote:
Na kiddo ding ding round 2 if you like

kiddo?

No need for a second round. Enjoy the game, I hope you won't mind the non pass holders enjoying the game... maybe the BBC should broadcast on time delay and send codes out that only work after 15 minutes?
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., easthullwesty, Faithful One, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Hessle Roader, hull2524, jeffers, jimmyfivebellies, Mable_Syrup, OmneFC, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, rover 2000, threepennystander, Upanunder and 239 guests

